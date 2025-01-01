$69,981+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW Z4
M40i Premium Package | Radar Cruise | HUD
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$69,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour IVORY WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # F69K5D
- Mileage 14,651 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner Trade!
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Wireless Device Charging
- Driver Assistance Package
- Parking Assistant
- Reverse Assistant
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Black Mirror Caps
- 19 Inch Black Wheel Package
- M Seat Belts
- Black Exterior Contents
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Navigation
- Backup Camera
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
