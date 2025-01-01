Menu
Local, One Owner Trade! - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go - Heads Up Display HUD - Wireless Device Charging - Driver Assistance Package - Parking Assistant - Reverse Assistant - Ambient Lighting Package - Black Mirror Caps - 19 Inch Black Wheel Package - M Seat Belts - Black Exterior Contents - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Navigation - Backup Camera Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2021 BMW Z4

14,651 KM

Details Description Features

$69,981

+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW Z4

M40i Premium Package | Radar Cruise | HUD

12838909

2021 BMW Z4

M40i Premium Package | Radar Cruise | HUD

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$69,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,651KM
VIN WBAHF9C08MWX24116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour IVORY WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F69K5D
  • Mileage 14,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner Trade!
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Wireless Device Charging
- Driver Assistance Package
- Parking Assistant
- Reverse Assistant
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Black Mirror Caps
- 19 Inch Black Wheel Package
- M Seat Belts
- Black Exterior Contents
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Navigation
- Backup Camera
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Safety

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay Preparation

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Pwr folding soft top
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$69,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW Z4