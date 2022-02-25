Menu
2021 Branson 5520R

0 KM

Details

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2021 Branson 5520R

2021 Branson 5520R

With BL200 Loaded & BH200 Backhoe - 200HRS-

2021 Branson 5520R

With BL200 Loaded & BH200 Backhoe - 200HRS-

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8420516
  Stock #: FAEK00025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh arrival with only 220 hours, this 2021 Branson 5520R with front BL200 loader arms and rear BH200 hoe PTO with outriggers make this an extremely versatile piece of equipment for your acreage or farmstead. Easy quick attach bucket changing, available pallet forks, snowblower and snow bucket. Over powered 55HP (yes you read that right) diesel and 16 speeds from slow crawl high torque to high speed to get from field to field; yard to yard. Compare a similar unit from the big names at over $80000 with similar equipment (and wait a year), or steal this one and get to work at $49999. Financing available, reach out if you want to see it for yourself. Will not disappoint, unit doesn’t have a scratch on it. Strongest, Toughest, Most Powerful Tractor in this Horsepower Range Large Operator’s Station with Deluxe Seat Heavy Duty 3pt Hitch with Pin Style Stabilizers and Adjustable Lower Links Yoke type Rock Shaft Arms Fully synchronized transmission and shuttle 2 Backhoe Options: 7 1/2 & 8 1/2 Foot Digging Depth-Frame Mounted Units High Capacity Loader with Skid Steer Bucket (standard)  2700 lb Lift Capacity at Full Height of 104 inches

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

