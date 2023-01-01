Menu
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2021 Buick Enclave

28,872 KM

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Enclave

Premium Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

2021 Buick Enclave

Premium Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

28,872KM
Used
VIN 5GAEVBKW6MJ163046

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,872 KM

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Cruise Control
STEERING WHEEL
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Engine oil indicator
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Glovebox, passenger-side of instrument panel
Head restraint, rear centre seat
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Power outlet, 120-volt
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Sill plates, bright
Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Electronic Precision Shift
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Spoiler
COMPACT SPARE
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome insert
Lamps, turn signal indicator
Liftgate, power, hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
mouldings, bodyside, bright, chrome
mouldings, rocker panel, unique accent colour
Roof rails, bright aluminized, integrated
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Headlamps, LED includes LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-functional projector, side marker and reflex, and LED Park lamp in fascia

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Passenger sensing system
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Door locks, rear child security lock, manual child lock system (rear door latch)
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin

Steering, power, electric
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
Brake, parking, electronic
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Driver Mode Selector includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

2021 Buick Enclave