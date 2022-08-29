2021 Buick Enclave

- AWD
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Audio memory
- Automatic Heated Steering Wheel
- Bose Performance-Enhanced Premium 10-Speaker System
- Front Power Sliding Moonroof
- HD Surround Vision
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Memory Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Wireless Charging
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
Brake, parking, electronic
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Electronic Precision Shift
Driver Mode Selector includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (BN2) Avenir Technology Package is ordered with (V92) Trailering Package.)
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Glass, deep-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome insert
Lamps, turn signal indicator
Liftgate, power, hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
mouldings, bodyside, bright, chrome
mouldings, rocker panel, unique accent colour
Roof rails, bright aluminized, integrated
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Tires, P255/55R20 all-season blackwall
Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with premium Pearl Nickel finish
Headlamps, LED includes LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-functional projector, side marker and reflex, and LED Park lamp in fascia
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Passenger sensing system
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Door locks, rear child security lock, manual child lock system (rear door latch)
Front Pedestrian Braking
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Engine oil indicator
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Glovebox, passenger-side of instrument panel
Head restraint, rear centre seat
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Power outlet, 120-volt
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Sill plates, Avenir script
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with wood accent
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
