Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Buick Encore GX Select. This low-mileage, accident-free SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience. Key Features: - Advanced Tech Package for enhanced convenience - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions - Heated Power Front Seats with memory settings - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning - Side Blind Zone Alert for added safety - Power Liftgate for easy cargo access Experience the Birchwood difference today! Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive to feel the comfort and performance of this Encore GX for yourself. Visit our website or contact us directly to take the next step towards owning this exceptional vehicle. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2021 Buick Encore GX

65,532 KM

$26,382

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore GX

Select Advanced Tech Package | Bought & Serviced with Us

2021 Buick Encore GX

Select Advanced Tech Package | Bought & Serviced with Us

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$26,382

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,532KM
VIN KL4MMESL8MB092490

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,532 KM

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Buick Encore GX Select. This low-mileage, accident-free SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience.

Key Features:
- Advanced Tech Package for enhanced convenience
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- Heated Power Front Seats with memory settings
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Side Blind Zone Alert for added safety
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access

Experience the Birchwood difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive to feel the comfort and performance of this Encore GX for yourself. Visit our website or contact us directly to take the next step towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Daytime Running Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat

Brake Assist
Airbags
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Power

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

liftgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Hands Free
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Push Button
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
plus sports
so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer
anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial
news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app
online and at home on compatible connected devices is included
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)
the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.ca for complete terms ...
content
features
and availability are subject to change.)

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$26,382

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Buick Encore GX