$26,382+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore GX
Select Advanced Tech Package | Bought & Serviced with Us
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$26,382
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 65,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Buick Encore GX Select. This low-mileage, accident-free SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience.
Key Features:
- Advanced Tech Package for enhanced convenience
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- Heated Power Front Seats with memory settings
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Side Blind Zone Alert for added safety
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
Experience the Birchwood difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive to feel the comfort and performance of this Encore GX for yourself. Visit our website or contact us directly to take the next step towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
