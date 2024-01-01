$35,386+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Essence | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$35,386
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | Buick Driver Confidence Package | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats |
Discover luxury and performance in this 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD. With only one previous owner and an accident-free history, this SUV offers peace of mind and exceptional value.
Key Features:
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate for effortless loading
- Buick Driver Confidence Package for enhanced safety
- Heated seats (front and rear) for year-round comfort
- 8-way power adjustable front seats with memory settings
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- HD Rear Vision Camera for improved visibility
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to take this Envision for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines comfort, technology, and reliability.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
