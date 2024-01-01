Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Sport Touring Edition | HD Rear Vision Camera | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Experience luxury and performance in this 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD. With only 38,339 km on the odometer, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Key Features: - Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD capability - Hands-free power liftgate for easy loading - Heated seats for both front and rear passengers - 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats - Dual-zone automatic climate control - Deep-tinted glass for privacy and UV protection - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability - Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak and Teen Driver Discover the Envisions comfort and technology today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to suit your needs and lifestyle. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2021 Buick Envision

38,339 KM

Details Description Features

$33,926

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Buick Envision

Essence | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Buick Envision

Essence | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$33,926

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,339KM
VIN LRBFZPR49MD183913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Sport Touring Edition | HD Rear Vision Camera | Hands Free Power Lift Gate |
Experience luxury and performance in this 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD. With only 38,339 km on the odometer, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Hands-free power liftgate for easy loading
- Heated seats for both front and rear passengers
- 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Deep-tinted glass for privacy and UV protection
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak and Teen Driver

Discover the Envision's comfort and technology today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to suit your needs and lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

All-wheel drive (AWD models.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
liftgate
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
SEATS
LED
Dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
manual-folding
4-wheel disc
Electric
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
programmable
12-Volt
Memory Settings
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
heated driver and front passenger
Heated rear outboard seating positions
hands free open and close
driver 8-way power
17" front and rear
front auxiliary
separate cavity
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger
knee airbag for driver
and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
light sensitive
remote control with memory settings
auto learn
front passenger 4-way power lumbar
driver 4-way power lumbar
front passenger 8-way power
outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX 20,138 KM $41,889 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali | 2-year Maintenance Free | 68,994 KM $84,777 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Yukon SLT | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Yukon SLT | 2-year Maintenance Free | 43,373 KM $74,294 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,926

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2021 Buick Envision