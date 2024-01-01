$33,926+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Essence | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$33,926
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,339 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Sport Touring Edition | HD Rear Vision Camera | Hands Free Power Lift Gate |
Experience luxury and performance in this 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD. With only 38,339 km on the odometer, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD capability
- Hands-free power liftgate for easy loading
- Heated seats for both front and rear passengers
- 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Deep-tinted glass for privacy and UV protection
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak and Teen Driver
Discover the Envision's comfort and technology today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to suit your needs and lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Safety
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Chevrolet
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811