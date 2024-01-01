$32,953+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Essence | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$32,953
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Whisper Beige seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 56,405 KM
Vehicle Description
New Brakes | Panoramic Moonroof | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Hands Free Power Lift Gate |
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with this 2021 Buick Envision Essence. This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and advanced features for the discerning driver.
Highlights:
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Hands-free power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Heated seats (front and rear) and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 8-way power adjustable front seats with memory settings
- Advanced safety features including StabiliTrak and Teen Driver
Experience the Buick difference today! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for your next adventure.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Safety
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Chevrolet
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811