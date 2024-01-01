2021 Buick Envision

Steering

Stabilitrak

liftgate

body-colour

MIRRORS

brakes

steering column

SEATS

LED

Dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

manual-folding

4-wheel disc

Electric

Tire

Mirror

tilt and telescopic

programmable

12-Volt

Memory Settings

inside rearview auto-dimming

rear-window electric

stability control system with traction control

deep-tinted

non-variable ratio

heated driver and front passenger

Heated rear outboard seating positions

hands free open and close

driver 8-way power

17" front and rear

front auxiliary

separate cavity

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror

leather-wrapped 3-spoke

spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger

knee airbag for driver

and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.

light sensitive

remote control with memory settings

auto learn

front passenger 4-way power lumbar

driver 4-way power lumbar

front passenger 8-way power