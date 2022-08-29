Menu
2021 Buick Envision

16,783 KM

Details Description Features

$49,497

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Avenir AWD | Tech PKG | Head-Up Display

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

16,783KM
Used
  • Stock #: F4R8PM
  • VIN: LRBFZSR40MD017010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- AWD
- Heads-Up Display
- Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Memory Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Sunroof
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System
- Driver Massage Control
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 8-Way Power Front Seats

Safety Features

- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking
- Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
Front air conditioning
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way power lumbar
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Air vents, rear
Air Ionizer
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports
Lighting, interior ambient
Memory settings, includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Seat, driver massage control
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, air filter life and compass
Power outlet, 110-volt located in the rear of centre console
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn
Power Mirrors
Power
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Brake lining, high-performance
Suspension, rear 5-link
Engine control, stop/start system override
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch (AWD models.)
Engine control, stop/start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 5180 lbs (2350 kg) (AWD models)
Trailering provisions, includes connector for accessory wiring harness
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Temporary spare tire
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, laminated front doors
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
MOONROOF, POWER, PANORAMIC, TILT-SLIDING
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory, body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control with memory settings
Mouldings, bodyside bright, window surround
Roof rack cross rails, Silver
Tires, P245/45R20 all-season (Requires (RTJ) 20" aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish.)
Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
Sunroof
Memory Seats
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Outlet
HD Radio
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, memory card receptacle
Premium Audio
MEMORY MIRRORS
Heads-Up Display
Wheels
Power Lift Gates
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Seat
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
programmable
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
hands free open and close
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
driver massage control
20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger
knee airbag for driver
and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.

