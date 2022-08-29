2021 Buick Envision

- AWD
- Heads-Up Display
- Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Memory Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Sunroof
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System
- Driver Massage Control
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 8-Way Power Front Seats
Safety Features
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking
- Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
Front air conditioning
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way power lumbar
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Air vents, rear
Air Ionizer
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports
Lighting, interior ambient
Memory settings, includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Seat, driver massage control
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, air filter life and compass
Power outlet, 110-volt located in the rear of centre console
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn
Power Mirrors
Power
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear