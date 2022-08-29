Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Buick Envision

23,486 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2021 Buick Envision

2021 Buick Envision

Preferred AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Buick Envision

Preferred AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 9220984
  2. 9220984
  3. 9220984
  4. 9220984
  5. 9220984
  6. 9220984
  7. 9220984
  8. 9220984
  9. 9220984
  10. 9220984
  11. 9220984
  12. 9220984
  13. 9220984
  14. 9220984
  15. 9220984
  16. 9220984
  17. 9220984
  18. 9220984
  19. 9220984
  20. 9220984
  21. 9220984
  22. 9220984
  23. 9220984
  24. 9220984
  25. 9220984
  26. 9220984
Contact Seller
Sale

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

23,486KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9220984
  • Stock #: F4T16Y
  • VIN: LRBFZMR43MD150520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- AWD
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Enhanced Performance 7-Speaker Audio System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Liftgate
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power lumbar
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Air vents, rear
Air Ionizer
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports
Lighting, interior ambient
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display includes speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, air filter life and compass
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Park Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
HD Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Brake lining, high-performance
Suspension, rear 5-link
Engine control, stop/start system override
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch (AWD models.)
Engine control, stop/start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Trailering provisions, includes connector for accessory wiring harness
GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (AWD models)
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Temporary spare tire
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, laminated front doors
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Mouldings, bodyside bright, window surround
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Outlet
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier (Included and only available with (PS1) Comfort and Convenience Package.)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger
knee airbag for driver
and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 19,791 KM
$22,703 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 58,300 KM
$28,540 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XL
 72,500 KM
$30,502 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory