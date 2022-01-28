2021 Cadillac Escalade

$149,000 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 6 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Raven

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 24,688 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD) Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning

