Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2021 Cadillac XT4

53,928 KM

Details Description Features

$35,791

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cadillac XT4

AWD Sport

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 11550123
  2. 11550123
  3. 11550123
Contact Seller

$35,791

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,928KM
VIN 1GYFZFR41MF000949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Content theft alarm
Cargo shade
Theft-deterrent system
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Pedals, sport alloy
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Keyless Access, passive entry
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cargo shade, rear
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Lighting, illuminated entry
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat, driver power seatback bolster
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sill plate cover, Sport finish, front door opening
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

Battery rundown protection
All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Driver Mode Selector
Calipers, Red

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier

Exterior

Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Lamps, front cornering
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Grille, Sport, high-gloss Black mesh with galvano surround
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Longitudinal roof rails, gloss Black finish
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, gloss Black
Mouldings, bodyside gloss Black finish, window surround
Turn signal, front lamp, LED
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
Taillamps, LED (Neutral density appearance.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Radio
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
Door Locks
SEATS
Passive Entry
Driver memory
LED
WINDOWS
Hands-Free Liftgate
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
4-wheel disc
Electric
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
front intermittent
Keyless Access
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
HD
variable assist
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
Rainsense
driver 8-way power
covered
Headlamp control
Drivetrain
open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
automatic on/off with tunnel detection
front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy Local | Low KMs for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy Local | Low KMs 41,899 KM $38,581 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lexus RX 350 Executive | Local | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Lexus RX 350 Executive | Local | One Owner 56,580 KM $43,781 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Forester i Convenience Accident Free | Low KMs | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Subaru Forester i Convenience Accident Free | Low KMs | AWD 57,222 KM $20,649 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,791

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2021 Cadillac XT4