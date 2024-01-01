$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Moon Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Kona Brown/Jet Black Leather Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac XT5 features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm), Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillactotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier.), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass, Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) 6-Split Spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (Q6R) 20" 6-Split Spoke alloy wheels with Polished/Android finish.), Wheel lugs, locking, and USB ports, 4 total full function, one type A and one type C (centre console bin underneath armrest and rear seat, back of console) and (2) auxiliary power outlets (12V) below console in pass-through area and cargo area. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
