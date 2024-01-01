Menu
Check out this 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac XT5 features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm), Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillactotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier.), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass, Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob), Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) 6-Split Spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (Q6R) 20 6-Split Spoke alloy wheels with Polished/Android finish.), Wheel lugs, locking, and USB ports, 4 total full function, one type A and one type C (centre console bin underneath armrest and rear seat, back of console) and (2) auxiliary power outlets (12V) below console in pass-through area and cargo area.

33,601 KM

Premium Luxury **New Arrival**

Premium Luxury **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
33,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Kona Brown/Jet Black Leather Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

