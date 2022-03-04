$57,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2021 Cadillac XT5
AWD Premium Luxury | Navigation | Sunroof
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$57,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8629376
- Stock #: 261420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,823 KM
Vehicle Description
Super low KM and lots of features? Yes! This 1 owner Crystal White Tri-Coat 2021 Cadillac XT5 with All-Wheel Drive just arrived in luxurious Premium Luxury trim just arrived with lots of factory warranty remaining and a very long list of features such as: heated AND ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, heated steering wheel, a huge panoramic sunroof, remote starter, premium BOSE sound system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, power tailgate and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.