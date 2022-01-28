Menu
2021 CF Moto CFORCE 800 XC

185 KM

Details Description

$12,795

+ tax & licensing
$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2021 CF Moto CFORCE 800 XC

2021 CF Moto CFORCE 800 XC

2-Up Seat *Bumpers & Gun Rack!*

2021 CF Moto CFORCE 800 XC

2-Up Seat *Bumpers & Gun Rack!*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

185KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8188368
  • Stock #: SCV6657
  • VIN: LCELVYZ80M6001612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # SCV6657
  • Mileage 185 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ABSOLUTELY AS NEW 125 KMS! *** FULLY OPTIONED READY FOR THE TRAIL! *** POWER STEERING & ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION! *** Yes, its IN-STOCK and ready to ride!

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
