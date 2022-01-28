2021 CF Moto CFORCE 800 XC

$12,795 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8188368

8188368 Stock #: SCV6657

SCV6657 VIN: LCELVYZ80M6001612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Transmission Variable / CVT

Stock # SCV6657

Mileage 185 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.