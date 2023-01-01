2021 Chevrolet Blazer

remote start

STEERING WHEEL

Air filtration system

Theft-deterrent system

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Defogger, rear-window electric

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power

Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors

Seating, 5-passenger

Air vents, rear console

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles

Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down

Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down

USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console

Compass, 8-point digital

Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down

Glovebox, lockable electronic

Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power outlet, 120-volt located on rear of front centre console

Steering wheel, heated, includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)

Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable

Lighting, interior, ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area, True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders