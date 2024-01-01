Menu
Clean CARFAX | Heated Seats | Trailering Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Engine Block Heater | Remote Vehicle Start | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

78,426 KM

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Used
78,426KM
VIN 3GNKBHRS7MS527464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX | Heated Seats | Trailering Package | HD Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Engine Block Heater | Remote Vehicle Start |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Air filtration system
Theft-deterrent system
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Rear seat reminder
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Compass, 8-point digital
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells, LED glove box lighting and ba...

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (BN2) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Taillamps, LED
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)
Grille, Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Exhaust, dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Engine control, stop/start system override
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio ((LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, body-colour
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

