Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Vehicle | Safety Plus Package | Dual Panel Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Rear Park Assist | HD Surround Vision | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

35,071 KM

Details Description Features

$42,644

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS RS Plus Package | Clean CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS RS Plus Package | Clean CARFAX

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$42,644

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,071KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS5MS509736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle | Safety Plus Package | Dual Panel Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Rear Park Assist | HD Surround Vision | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof rails, black
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Mirror caps, body-colour
Antenna, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Taillamps, LED
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Painted High Gloss Black with Black Ice insert.)
Grille, RS signature High-Gloss Black hexagonal design with Black Ice header bar, Black bowtie emblem and RS badging.

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (BN2) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Interior

remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Electric rear window defogger
Air filtration system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Compass, 8-point digital
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Power outlet, 120-volt located on rear of front centre console
Steering wheel, heated, includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area, True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells, LED glove box lighting and ba...

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Hitch Guidance
Exhaust, dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips
Engine control, stop/start system override
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Also includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX 7,733 KM $24,959 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Local Vehicle | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Local Vehicle | New Brakes 84,193 KM $63,567 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | 113,338 KM $40,412 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,644

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Blazer