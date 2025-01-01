Menu
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

83,639 KM

$31,599

True North Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | AWD

True North Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | AWD

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Used
83,639KM
VIN 3GNKBJRS6MS528273

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6146D
  • Mileage 83,639 KM

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North. This sleek SUV offers a comfortable ride and advanced features that make every journey a pleasure.
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North. This sleek SUV offers a comfortable ride and advanced features that make every journey a pleasure.

Key highlights:
- Iridescent Pearl Tricoat exterior for a stunning look
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and control
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- 8-way power driver seat and 6-way power passenger seat
- Heated front seats for those chilly mornings
- Remote Start for convenience
- Advanced safety features including Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Visit Birchwood Kia West today to experience the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North for yourself.
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Theft-deterrent system

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
programmable
unauthorized entry
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
Wheel
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
driver 8-way power
front passenger 6-way power
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
rear windows and liftgate
manual tilt and telescoping
manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

