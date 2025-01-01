$31,599+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
True North Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | AWD
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$31,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6146D
- Mileage 83,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North. This sleek SUV offers a comfortable ride and advanced features that make every journey a pleasure.
Key highlights:
- Iridescent Pearl Tricoat exterior for a stunning look
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and control
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- 8-way power driver seat and 6-way power passenger seat
- Heated front seats for those chilly mornings
- Remote Start for convenience
- Advanced safety features including Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert
Need more information?
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
