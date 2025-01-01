Menu
date 2025-01-01

Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. This low-mileage SUV offers a thrilling driving experience with its powerful 3.6L engine and advanced all-wheel drive system, perfect for the adventurous spirit in you. Key Features: - Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin feel - No reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind - Advanced Navigation system for seamless journeys - Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel for ultimate comfort - Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for constant connectivity - Remote Start for convenience in any weather

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

21,225 KM

$36,996

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS PANO | No Accidents

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
21,225KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS1MS543415

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,225 KM

Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. This low-mileage SUV offers a thrilling driving experience with its powerful 3.6L engine and advanced all-wheel drive system, perfect for the adventurous spirit in you.

Key Features:
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin feel
- No reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind
- Advanced Navigation system for seamless journeys
- Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel for ultimate comfort
- Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for constant connectivity
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather

At Jaguar Winnipeg, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional vehicle and buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and feel the power and comfort of this Chevrolet Blazer RS for yourself. Visit our website at www.winnipegjaguar.com or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this impressive SUV.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video while we complete intake!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Interior

remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

