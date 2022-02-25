Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

7,531 KM

Details Description Features

$62,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

LT1 | Sunroof | Leather | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

LT1 | Sunroof | Leather | Remote Start

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

Contact Seller

$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

7,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8291478
  • Stock #: 259990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Adrenaline Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 259990
  • Mileage 7,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, 2dr Cpe LT1, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2021 Toyota RAV4 Tra...
 23,069 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Limite...
 12,107 KM
$94,000 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 21,317 KM
$60,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory