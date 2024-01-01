Menu
Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Heads Up Display | Performance Exhaust | Magnetic Ride Control | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

6,810 KM

Details Description Features

$93,372

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT ADESA

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT ADESA

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$93,372

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,810KM
VIN 1G1YB2D45M5110565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Flare Metallic
  • Interior Colour SKY COOL GREY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Heads Up Display | Performance Exhaust | Magnetic Ride Control |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Headlamps, LED
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with turn signal indicators
Wipers, front intermittent,

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Calipers, Black-painted
Frame, aluminum structure
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 12.6" (321 mm) front and 13.3" (339 mm) rear brake rotors
Engine, 6.2L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with stainless-steel tips
Steering, power, magnetic rack-and-pinion, variable assist
Suspension, Corvette standard

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Side Blind Zone Alert
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
Electric rear window defogger
Auxiliary audio input jack
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Steering wheel, heated
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Hatch release, push button open
Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Wireless Charging for devices
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Cargo nets, 2
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Head-Up Display colour display with 3 modes: tour, sport, track; can display speed, gear, tach, shift lights, turn signals, bright headlamps, turn-by-turn navigation, g-metre, speed limit, lap times
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package includes steering wheel and outside mirrors plus seat memory for both driver and passenger; key fob or door button activated
Seat adjuster, driver power bolster
Seat adjuster, passenger power bolster
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Seat belt colour, Black
Defogger, rear-window, electric,

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Performance data and video recorder
Antenna, integral front and rear
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series Sound System with 14 speakers
Near Field Communication (NFC) allows customers to quickly and easily pair their compatible phone to the infotainment system by simply holding it up to the vehicle's infotainment screen; also known as "one-touch pairing"

Comfort

HEATED

Additional Features

LIFT
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

