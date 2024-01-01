Menu
<strong>*** AWD BLUE METALLIC CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START *** LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!! *** </strong>Get ready to redefine your driving experience with the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT. Designed for those who crave adventure and demand excellence, the Equinox LT offers a blend of style, Performance, and advanced technology such as a <strong>SUNROOF</strong>......<strong>HEATED SEATS</strong>......<strong>JET BLACK PERFORATED </strong><strong>LEATHER</strong>......<strong>REMOTE START</strong>......Navigation......<strong>LANE KEEPING ASSIST</strong>......<strong>APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO</strong>......OnStar......myChevrolet......<strong>AMAZON ALEXA</strong>......Rear Vision Camera......Rear Seat Reminder......WiFi Hotspot......Digital Vehicle Information Display......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Push Button Start......Rear Centre Folding Seat w/ Cupholders......<strong>1.5L I4 </strong>Engine......Automatic Transmission......<strong>17 INCH PAINTED-ALUMINUM WHEELS </strong>w/ <strong>TIGERPAW TIRES</strong>!!<br /><br />This vehicle comes with original Owners Manual and only <strong>52,000 KILOMETERS</strong>!! Now on sale for only <strong>$28,499.00</strong>, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

52,000 KM

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT - Sunroof, Htd Leather Seats & Rmt Start!!

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT - Sunroof, Htd Leather Seats & Rmt Start!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,000KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV3M6149910

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10278WAV
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

*** AWD BLUE METALLIC CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT *** SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START *** LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!! *** Get ready to redefine your driving experience with the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT. Designed for those who crave adventure and demand excellence, the Equinox LT offers a blend of style, Performance, and advanced technology such as a SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER......REMOTE START......Navigation......LANE KEEPING ASSIST......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......OnStar......myChevrolet......AMAZON ALEXA......Rear Vision Camera......Rear Seat Reminder......WiFi Hotspot......Digital Vehicle Information Display......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Push Button Start......Rear Centre Folding Seat w/ Cupholders......1.5L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH PAINTED-ALUMINUM WHEELS w/ TIGERPAW TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with original Owner's Manual and only 52,000 KILOMETERS!! Now on sale for only $28,499.00, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Chevrolet Equinox