2021 Chevrolet Equinox

58,722 KM

Details

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXKEV0M6103858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Cajun Red Tintcoat]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24293
  • Mileage 58,722 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

2021 Chevrolet Equinox