2021 Chevrolet Equinox

4,125 KM

Details Description Features

$33,421

+ tax & licensing
$33,421

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | Heated Seats | Remote Start

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$33,421

+ taxes & licensing

4,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8249187
  • Stock #: F4DMPY
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV2M6150479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Mosaic Black Metallic

All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Wi-Fi Hotspot, AWD, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Telescoping steering wheel.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with specific headlights


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
remote start
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Keyless Start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
All Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
7" diagonal colour touchscreen
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
Apple CarPlay and Android

