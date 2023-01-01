Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

0 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Starter, Wireless CarPlay, Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Starter, Wireless CarPlay, Alloys

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10226916
  • Stock #: T23561A
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4MF033434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2018 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 29,721 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL
 77,579 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 68,482 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory