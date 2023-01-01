2021 Chevrolet Malibu

Listing ID: 10226916

10226916 Stock #: T23561A

T23561A VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4MF033434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.