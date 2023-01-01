$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Starter, Wireless CarPlay, Alloys
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Used
- Listing ID: 10226916
- Stock #: T23561A
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4MF033434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
