2021 Chevrolet Malibu

43,348 KM

Details

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
43,348KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST5MF084036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Mosaic Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24297
  • Mileage 43,348 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

