2021 Chevrolet Malibu

- Heated Front Seats
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Backup Camera
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Remote Start
- Power Driver Lumbar Control
- 6 Speaker System
- Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Braking control, ECM grade
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, LED, separate
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered