2021 Chevrolet Malibu

72,108 KM

Details

$29,830

+ tax & licensing
$29,830

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$29,830

+ taxes & licensing

72,108KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9461335
  Stock #: F4VRPX
  VIN: 1G1ZD5ST8MF036501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Backup Camera
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Remote Start
- Power Driver Lumbar Control
- 6 Speaker System
- Tire Pressure Monitor
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
Braking control, ECM grade
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, LED, separate
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Air filter, cabin
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Rear seat reminder
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Trunk cargo anchors
Display, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Rear seat armrest with cup holders
Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield
Power Outlet
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, body-colour
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

