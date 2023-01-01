Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

51,789 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10217460
  • Stock #: P4786A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour 1WT/1CX/2CX/1FL-Cloth, Jet Black, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 51,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management, (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only), and Tires, LT275/65R18C MT blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

2021 Lincoln Corsair...
 31,175 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 LIMI...
 61,895 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX Res...
 120,716 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory