2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 7 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10217460

10217460 Stock #: P4786A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour 1WT/1CX/2CX/1FL-Cloth, Jet Black, Interior Trim

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 51,789 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Tow Hitch Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Power Options Power Mirror(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.