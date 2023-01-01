2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Four Wheel Drive

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Capless Fuel Fill

Exhaust, single outlet

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Durabed, pickup bed

GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Engine, 2.7L Turbo (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (Not available with (Z71) Z71 Off-Road Package.)

Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Auto-locking rear differential