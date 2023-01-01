Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,130 KM

Details Description Features

$49,600

+ tax & licensing
$49,600

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

RST

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$49,600

+ taxes & licensing

38,130KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516428
  • Stock #: F57X2F
  • VIN: 1GCPYEEK0MZ397452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,130 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Brake lining wear indicator
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Engine, 2.7L Turbo (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (Not available with (Z71) Z71 Off-Road Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Auto-locking rear differential
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/S...

Safety

Airbags
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Taillamps, LED with signature
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Bumper, rear (Body colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
Grille (Body colour bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Tailgate, standard
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
electronic with set and resume speed
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
True North Edition (Upgradeable to (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.) (Upgradeable to (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats and includes all content of (PCL) Convenience Package plus (A50) bucket seats and (D07) centre console.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

