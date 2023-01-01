$41,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
90,496KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRYDED7MZ260304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Silver Ice Metallic]
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23512
- Mileage 90,496 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500