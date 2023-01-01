Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

90,496 KM

Details

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,496KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRYDED7MZ260304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Silver Ice Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23512
  • Mileage 90,496 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Dodge Journey GT 85,968 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 76,030 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford Edge SEL 145,090 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500