All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,144 KM

$47,600

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$47,600

+ taxes & licensing

49,144KM
Used
VIN 3GCUYDET9MG111605

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,144 KM

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Airbags
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted when (RG5) (Z82) Trailering Package Delete is ordered.)

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Outlet

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, front chrome
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Tailgate, standard
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirror caps, chrome (Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.)

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining wear indicator
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.)
Steering column, lock control, electrical (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.)
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row) (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.)

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
TRUE NORTH EDITION
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
12-Volt
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
front auxiliary
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

$47,600

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500