2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

71,640 KM

$45,651

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST 3.0L Diesel | Z71 Package | Local Trade

12623232

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST 3.0L Diesel | Z71 Package | Local Trade

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$45,651

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,640KM
VIN 3GCUYEET1MG388805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Appearance Package | Trailering Package | Z71 Off Road Package | Convenience Package | Heated Steering | Heated Seats |
Discover the power and efficiency of this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. With its robust 3.0L diesel engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure.

- Remote vehicle starter system for convenience
- LED fog lamps for improved visibility
- Auto-locking rear differential for enhanced traction
- Electric Power Steering for precise handling
- Deep-tinted glass for privacy and UV protection

Experience the versatility and performance of this Silverado today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
electronic with set and resume speed
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

