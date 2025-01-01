$45,651+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST 3.0L Diesel | Z71 Package | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$45,651
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Appearance Package | Trailering Package | Z71 Off Road Package | Convenience Package | Heated Steering | Heated Seats |
Discover the power and efficiency of this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. With its robust 3.0L diesel engine and 4WD capability, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure.
- Remote vehicle starter system for convenience
- LED fog lamps for improved visibility
- Auto-locking rear differential for enhanced traction
- Electric Power Steering for precise handling
- Deep-tinted glass for privacy and UV protection
Experience the versatility and performance of this Silverado today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811