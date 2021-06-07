2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
204-786-3811
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Clean Carfax, This Vehicle Has 2,615 KMs, Single Owner, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 6.2L V8 Engine,10 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Steering Wheel,Heated/Cooled Seats,Remote Start,Power Sunroof,Power Sliding Rear Window,Rear Camera Mirror,Chevrolet Infotainment Display,Navigation System,Bluetooth Connection,Premium Bose Sound System,Head Up Display,Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Bed View Camera,20" Painted Aluminum Wheels,Automatic Engine Start/Stop Function,Wireless Charging,Following Distance Indicator,LED Durabed Lighting,Universal Home Remote,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,4G LTE WIFI Hotspot,Satellite Radio Capability,Black Bowtie Emblems,Multi Flex Tailgate,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,Dual Tip Exhaust,120V Bed Mounted Power Outlet,Keyless Entry,Black Exterior Paint,Jet Black Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Back Up Camera,Surround Vision,Front And Rear Park Assist,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Adaptive Cruise Control,Technology Package,Safety Package II,Safety Alert Seat,Forward Collision Alert,Blind Spot Warning,Lane Keep Assist,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Change Alert,Four Wheel Drive,Chrome Front Recovery Hooks,Trailering Package,Advanced Trailering System,Trailer Brake Controller,Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View,CHEVYTEC Spray On Bed Liner,Chrome Assist Steps,Rear Bumper Corner Steps,Theft Deterrent System,Teen Driver,Onstar.*The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge and Nitrogen Filled Tires! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes. **Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!*
