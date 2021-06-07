Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2,615 KM

$77,999

+ tax & licensing
High Country | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

High Country | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

Location

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

2,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7247072
  • Stock #: 216541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, This Vehicle Has 2,615 KMs, Single Owner, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 6.2L V8 Engine,10 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Steering Wheel,Heated/Cooled Seats,Remote Start,Power Sunroof,Power Sliding Rear Window,Rear Camera Mirror,Chevrolet Infotainment Display,Navigation System,Bluetooth Connection,Premium Bose Sound System,Head Up Display,Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Bed View Camera,20" Painted Aluminum Wheels,Automatic Engine Start/Stop Function,Wireless Charging,Following Distance Indicator,LED Durabed Lighting,Universal Home Remote,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,4G LTE WIFI Hotspot,Satellite Radio Capability,Black Bowtie Emblems,Multi Flex Tailgate,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,Dual Tip Exhaust,120V Bed Mounted Power Outlet,Keyless Entry,Black Exterior Paint,Jet Black Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Back Up Camera,Surround Vision,Front And Rear Park Assist,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Adaptive Cruise Control,Technology Package,Safety Package II,Safety Alert Seat,Forward Collision Alert,Blind Spot Warning,Lane Keep Assist,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Change Alert,Four Wheel Drive,Chrome Front Recovery Hooks,Trailering Package,Advanced Trailering System,Trailer Brake Controller,Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View,CHEVYTEC Spray On Bed Liner,Chrome Assist Steps,Rear Bumper Corner Steps,Theft Deterrent System,Teen Driver,Onstar.*The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge and Nitrogen Filled Tires! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes. **Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

