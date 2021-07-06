2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Taillamps, LED with signature
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Bumper, front (Body-colour.)
Bumper, rear (Body colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
Grille (Body colour bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Tailgate, standard
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Auto-locking rear differential
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/S...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
True North Edition (Upgradeable to (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.) (Upgradeable to (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats and includes all content of (PCL) Convenience Package plus (A50) bucket seats and (D07) centre console.)
