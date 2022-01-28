$72,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST | Leather | Sunroof | Duramax Diesel
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
- Listing ID: 8267175
- Stock #: 257950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 14,210 KM
Vehicle Description
The 3.0L Duramax Diesel powerplant with 460 lb feet of torque is ready to be put to work in this 1 owner, very low KM 2021 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 in sporty RST trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features including: heated leather bucket seats, sunroof, remote starter, heated steering wheel, Z71 Off-Road Package, spray-in bedliner, 10.2 inch touchscreen w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, locking rear differential, premium BOSE stereo and advanced trailering package w/3.23 axle ratio.
Vehicle Features
