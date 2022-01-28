Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

14,210 KM

Details Description Features

$72,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST | Leather | Sunroof | Duramax Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST | Leather | Sunroof | Duramax Diesel

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 8267175
  2. 8267175
  3. 8267175
  4. 8267175
  5. 8267175
  6. 8267175
Contact Seller

$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

14,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267175
  • Stock #: 257950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 14,210 KM

Vehicle Description

The 3.0L Duramax Diesel powerplant with 460 lb feet of torque is ready to be put to work in this 1 owner, very low KM 2021 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 in sporty RST trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features including: heated leather bucket seats, sunroof, remote starter, heated steering wheel, Z71 Off-Road Package, spray-in bedliner, 10.2 inch touchscreen w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, locking rear differential, premium BOSE stereo and advanced trailering package w/3.23 axle ratio.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SUNROOF POWER on Crew Cab models
NORTHSKY BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)
JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2020 BMW 5 Series 53...
 217 KM
$64,000 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 2,908 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenge...
 6,954 KM
$50,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory