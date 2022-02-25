2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, 10 Way Power Driver's Seat w/Lumbar, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Locking Rear Differential, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Heated Front Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted when (RG5) (Z82) Trailering Package Delete is ordered.)
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Engine, 2.7L Turbo (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (Not available with (Z71) Z71 Off-Road Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, front chrome
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Tailgate, standard
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirror caps, chrome (Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.)
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.)
Steering column, lock control, electrical (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.)
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row) (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.)
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
STEERING WHEEL
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
TRUE NORTH EDITION
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
8" diagonal colour touchscreen
voice command pass-through to phone
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
wired Apple CarPlay and And
AM/FM stereo Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
heated (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package is ordered.)
