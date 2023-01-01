$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
55,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9622276
- Stock #: 23054
- VIN: 3GCUYBEF4MG296564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,191 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8