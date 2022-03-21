$85,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Duramax! Z71 *Allison* HTD Seats & HTD Wheel!*
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
43,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY CHEVROLET WARRANTY and Custom Fit All-Weather Mats. YES ONLY 43,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $83,800 with Dealer Arranged Financing! Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
