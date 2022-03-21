Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

43,000 KM

Details Description

$85,800

+ tax & licensing
$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Duramax! Z71 *Allison* HTD Seats & HTD Wheel!*

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Duramax! Z71 *Allison* HTD Seats & HTD Wheel!*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8817080
  • Stock #: DT7216
  • VIN: 1GC4YNEYXMF136502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT7216
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 6.6L DURAMAX CREW CAB LTZ W/ ALLISON TRANS! *** NEW GEN 2021 W/ FACTORY CHEVROLET WARRANTY + TONNEAU COVER + HEATED SEATS + REMOTE START *** Get into a NEW BODY STYLE Silverado HD without having to wait in line for a Factory Order!! This one is ready to Haul with the Legendary 6.6L DURAMAX pumping out 910 Pound Feet of Torque! Factory options include HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Z71 Package gets you OFF-ROAD Tuned Suspension......Under Body Skid Plating......Hill Descent Control......Automatic Locking Rear Differential......TONNEAU COVER......Black RUNNING BOARDS......Power Adjustable Seats!......Easy Step Rear Bumper......Full CREW CAB w/ Seating for 6!......Heavy Duty All-Weather Mats!......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Dark Tinted Windows......POWER TAILGATE......REAR VIEW CAMERA......BLUTOOTH Handsfree Connectivity.....SiriusXM Satellite Radio......4G LTE WIFI Hotspot Capable......Factory REMOTE START......Dual Zone Climate Control......LEATHER Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......TOW HOOKS......TOW HAUL MODE......Factory JAKE BRAKE / EXHAUST BRAKE......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Big Power from the 6.6L DURAMAX Engine!......Heavy Duty ALLISON TRANSMISSION......and Optional ION Wheels Wrapped in Beefy A/T Rubber!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY CHEVROLET WARRANTY and Custom Fit All-Weather Mats. YES ONLY 43,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $83,800 with Dealer Arranged Financing! Extended Warranty Available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
