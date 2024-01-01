Menu
<strong>*** SUMMIT WHITE CHEVROLET SPARK 1LT *** 7.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 15 INCH ALLOY RIMS *** </strong>Introducing the 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT- the compact car that packs a big punch in style, efficiency, and technology! Perfect for city dwellers and urban adventures, the Spark 1LT boasts a sleek and modern design, characterized by its bold front grille, bright colour, and sporty stance that stands out wherever you go! Under the hood, the Spark 1LT features a peppy and fuel-efficient engine, delivering a spirited driving experience that makes every journey enjoyable, whether youre navigating tight city streets or taking a weekend road trip. Its compact size ensures easy maneuverability and parking, making it an ideal companion for urban environments. Inside, the Spark 1LT surprises with its spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin with features such as an <b>7.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN</b>......Bluetooth Connectivity......<strong>APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO</strong>......AM/FM Radio......WiFi Hotspot......<strong>ONSTAR SERVICES</strong>......USB A & C Input......6-Speaker Sound System......Steering Wheel w/ Media & <strong>CRUISE CONTROL</strong>......Digital Driver Information Display......Theft-Deterrent System (Engine Immobilizer Unauthorized Entry)......Reverse Camera......Hill Start Assist......<strong>STABILITRACK </strong>Electronic Stability Control System......Brake Assist......Traction Control......Power Electric Steering......Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children......Rear Window Defogger......<strong>LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS</strong>......Body Colour Matched Door Handles......Chrome Grille......Power Windows......Rear Aero Spoiler......<strong>REAR </strong><strong>CARGO SECURITY SHELF</strong>......Rear Cup Holders......Remote Keyless Entry......<strong>1.4L I4 </strong>Engine......Automatic Transmission......<strong>15 INCH WHEELS</strong> w/ <strong>KUMHO SOLUS TIRES</strong>!!<br /><br />This vehicle comes with the original Owners Manual and only <strong>87,500 KILOMETERS</strong>!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2021 Chevrolet Spark

87,500 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,500KM
VIN KL8CD6SA2MC701582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SUMMIT WHITE CHEVROLET SPARK 1LT *** 7.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 15 INCH ALLOY RIMS *** Introducing the 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT- the compact car that packs a big punch in style, efficiency, and technology! Perfect for city dwellers and urban adventures, the Spark 1LT boasts a sleek and modern design, characterized by its bold front grille, bright colour, and sporty stance that stands out wherever you go! Under the hood, the Spark 1LT features a peppy and fuel-efficient engine, delivering a spirited driving experience that makes every journey enjoyable, whether you're navigating tight city streets or taking a weekend road trip. Its compact size ensures easy maneuverability and parking, making it an ideal companion for urban environments. Inside, the Spark 1LT surprises with its spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin with features such as an 7.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Bluetooth Connectivity......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......AM/FM Radio......WiFi Hotspot......ONSTAR SERVICES......USB A & C Input......6-Speaker Sound System......Steering Wheel w/ Media & CRUISE CONTROL......Digital Driver Information Display......Theft-Deterrent System (Engine Immobilizer Unauthorized Entry)......Reverse Camera......Hill Start Assist......STABILITRACK Electronic Stability Control System......Brake Assist......Traction Control......Power Electric Steering......Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children......Rear Window Defogger......LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS......Body Colour Matched Door Handles......Chrome Grille......Power Windows......Rear Aero Spoiler......REAR CARGO SECURITY SHELF......Rear Cup Holders......Remote Keyless Entry......1.4L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......15 INCH WHEELS w/ KUMHO SOLUS TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 87,500 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-XXXX

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Chevrolet Spark