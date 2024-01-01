$22,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark
1LT - 7in Screen, Apple Carplay & Android Auto!!
2021 Chevrolet Spark
1LT - 7in Screen, Apple Carplay & Android Auto!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,500KM
VIN KL8CD6SA2MC701582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*** SUMMIT WHITE CHEVROLET SPARK 1LT *** 7.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, 15 INCH ALLOY RIMS *** Introducing the 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT- the compact car that packs a big punch in style, efficiency, and technology! Perfect for city dwellers and urban adventures, the Spark 1LT boasts a sleek and modern design, characterized by its bold front grille, bright colour, and sporty stance that stands out wherever you go! Under the hood, the Spark 1LT features a peppy and fuel-efficient engine, delivering a spirited driving experience that makes every journey enjoyable, whether you're navigating tight city streets or taking a weekend road trip. Its compact size ensures easy maneuverability and parking, making it an ideal companion for urban environments. Inside, the Spark 1LT surprises with its spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin with features such as an 7.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Bluetooth Connectivity......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......AM/FM Radio......WiFi Hotspot......ONSTAR SERVICES......USB A & C Input......6-Speaker Sound System......Steering Wheel w/ Media & CRUISE CONTROL......Digital Driver Information Display......Theft-Deterrent System (Engine Immobilizer Unauthorized Entry)......Reverse Camera......Hill Start Assist......STABILITRACK Electronic Stability Control System......Brake Assist......Traction Control......Power Electric Steering......Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children......Rear Window Defogger......LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS......Body Colour Matched Door Handles......Chrome Grille......Power Windows......Rear Aero Spoiler......REAR CARGO SECURITY SHELF......Rear Cup Holders......Remote Keyless Entry......1.4L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......15 INCH WHEELS w/ KUMHO SOLUS TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 87,500 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2021 Chevrolet Spark