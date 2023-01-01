Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Spark

34,458 KM

Details Description Features

$23,955

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,955

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Spark

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT Backup Camera | Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT Backup Camera | Cruise Control

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 9461338
  2. 9461338
Contact Seller
Sale

$23,955

+ taxes & licensing

34,458KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9461338
  • Stock #: F4VWFA
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA4MC701079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Backup Camera
- Cruise Control
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Heated Power Mirrors
- Power Door Locks
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Window Defogger
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not monitor spare tire)
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Cabin Air Filter
Outside Temperature Display
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Oil life monitoring system
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Door handles, black
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Defogger, rear-window
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Cargo security shelf, rear
Console, rear, centre with storage tray
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Fuel filler door release, remote
Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
Coat hooks, rear seat
Driver Information Centre, segmented display
Foot rest, driver side
Glovebox, non-locking
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge
Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline
Storage, lower centre IP bin
Storage, passenger IP storage tray
Windows, Power with driver express up/down
Keys, foldable (2)
Seat adjuster, front passenger, manual recline
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
Fuel tank, 35L, 9 gallons
Alternator, 80 amps
Engine, 1.4L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Jack, mechanical with tools
Axle, 3.76 final drive ratio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Grille, chrome
License plate bracket, front
Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
Spoiler, rear, Aero
Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed
Mirrors, heated, outside manual-folding, body-colour
Wheel, 14" (35.6 cm) steel spare
Headlamps, halogen projector with automatic exterior lamp control
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Airbags driver and front passenger frontal and knee
seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions
and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 33,519 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 29,290 KM
$69,797 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic LX ...
 46,844 KM
$28,510 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory