2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

37,029 KM

Details Description Features

$34,985

+ tax & licensing
$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$34,985

+ taxes & licensing

37,029KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10414326
  • Stock #: F579UG
  • VIN: KL79MRSL4MB038667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,029 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Assist handle, driver
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Head restraints, rear outboard, 4-way adjustable
Steering wheel, polyurethane 3-spoke
Key system, 2 key fobs
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, manual
Fog lamps, front, LED
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tail lamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Side rails, roof-mounted (Silver-painted.)
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, silver-painted
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Ornamentation, LT badge
Fuel filler cap, locking

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

driver shift control
All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Trailering provisions (FWD requires (L3T) ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo engine. Standard on AWD.)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (Included and only available with (Y63) Performance Package on FWD model. Standard on AWD model.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Display, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen

Additional Features

Steering
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Electric
Tire
tilt and telescopic
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
heated driver and front passenger
driver 8-way power
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Drivetrain
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
driver and front passenger frontal and knee
seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
rear windows and liftgate
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
driver 2-way power lumbar
signature LED
rear 40/60 split-bench
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
tap-up/tap-down on shifter
compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
manual-folding (Body-colour mirror caps.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

