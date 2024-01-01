Menu
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

66,159 KM

Details Description Features

$28,992

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,159KM
VIN KL79MUSL0MB076982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Assist handle, driver
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Head restraints, rear outboard, 4-way adjustable
Key system, 2 key fobs
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Shift knob, leather-wrapped, satin silver and chrome

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Automatic Emergency Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Intellibeam
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, manual
Fog lamps, front, LED
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Fuel filler cap, locking
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Side rails, roof-mounted (Black.)
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, Black
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)
Ornamentation, RS badge

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

driver shift control
All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Trailering provisions
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Exhaust, dual outlets (Round tips.)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Display, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen

Additional Features

Steering
Wheels
MIRRORS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
brakes
Front
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Tires
Seat
4-wheel disc
Audio system
blackwall
Electric
9-Speed Automatic
Tire
tilt and telescopic
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
deep-tinted
non-variable ratio
heated driver and front passenger
Tire fill alert
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
driver 8-way power
AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
voice command pass-through to phone
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
auto high beam control
Drivetrain
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
driver and front passenger frontal and knee
seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum
rear windows and liftgate
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7" diagonal colour touchscreen
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
driver 2-way power lumbar
signature LED
rear 40/60 split-bench
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
tap-up/tap-down on shifter
225/55R18 all-season
compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (Included with (ZL5) Driver Confidence Package.)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Included with (ZL5) Driver Confidence Package.)
Tire Pressure Display by tire (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable. (8" screen when (ZL3) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Rear Park Assist (Included with (ZL5) Driver Confidence Package.)
manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)
ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm
174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)
Rear Vision Camera (Replaced with (UVB) HD Rear Vision Camera when (CWN) Technology Package is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer