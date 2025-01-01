Menu
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

118,296 KM

Details

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
118,296KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MUSL0MB080806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Iridescent Pearl Tricoat]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25148
  • Mileage 118,296 KM

