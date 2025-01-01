Menu
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

62,591 KM

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,591KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MNSL5MB060105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Mosaic Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25191
  • Mileage 62,591 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer