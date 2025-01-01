$28,490+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS AWD | Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$28,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 41,166 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD! With its sleek Summit White exterior and black interior, this SUV is ready to turn your daily commute into an adventure.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in any weather
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- 1.3L 3-cylinder engine for impressive fuel economy
- 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert for enhanced safety
- Teen Driver technology to encourage safe driving habits
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a barely-used Trailblazer with all the modern features you need. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this beauty for a test drive, or contact us online to learn more about our flexible financing options. Your next adventure awaits let's make it happen!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
204-661-9555