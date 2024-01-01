Menu
Local Vehicle | New Tires | New Brakes | Redline Edition | Dual Panel Sunroof | Wireless Charging | 7 Passenger Seating | Rear Park Assist | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

89,234 KM

$39,715

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$39,715

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,234KM
VIN 1GNEVKKW5MJ143554

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,234 KM

Local Vehicle | New Tires | New Brakes | Redline Edition | Dual Panel Sunroof | Wireless Charging | 7 Passenger Seating | Rear Park Assist | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fascia, front body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Sunroof, Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamps, LED, D-optic bi-function projector
Liftgate, rear power, hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings, body-colour with chrome insert (Mouldings are black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Roof rails, Chrome Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Electric rear window defogger
Auxiliary audio input jack
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
LPO, All-weather floor liner, 3rd row
LPO, Integrated cargo liner
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cargo storage, bin under rear floor

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Wireless Charging for devices
Audio system feature, Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector

liftgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seat trim
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Manual Fold Into Floor
Audio system
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
weather
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation
8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen
Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
enhanced voice recognition
rear power
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience
with a greater variety of SiriusXM content
hands free with emblem projection
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
7" colour display w/multi-touch
additional memory for in-vehicle apps
Movie listings and Stock info)
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
cloud connected personalization for select infotainment and vehicle settings. Subscription required for enhanced and connected services after trial period
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8" colour touch-screen display
enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
Note: Smartphone Apps integration for iPhone and Android phones
the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.ca for complete terms ...
content
features
a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Access package
you can also enjoy your favorites everywhere you go
with the SiriusXM app
online and at home on compatible connected devices. (If you decide to continue service after your trial
and availability are subject to change. GM connected vehicle services vary by vehicle model and require active service plan
working electrical system
cell reception and GPS signal. See onstar.com/ca for details and limitations.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$39,715

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Chevrolet Traverse