The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North stands out as a versatile and family-friendly SUV, offering a blend of robust performance, spacious comfort, and advanced technology. Its powerful V6 engine, coupled with a smooth nine-speed automatic transmission, ensures a dynamic driving experience. Inside, the Traverse provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both daily commutes and long road trips. With its array of safety features and modern connectivity options, the Traverse LT True North keeps you secure and connected on the go. The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North is designed to meet the diverse needs of todays drivers, offering reliability, comfort, and innovation in one attractive package. FEATURES OF THE 2021 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT TRUE NORTH
Sunroof
Leather Interior
7-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
Remote Engine Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Dual-Climate Control
Cruise Control
Power Driver & Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
Surround View Camera
Pedestrian Detection
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Collision Warning
Lane Departure Alert
Blind Spot Alert
Emergency Braking Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Rear Parking Sensor
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
8-Inch Touch-Screen
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
SiriusXM
Navigation
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth
AM/FM Stereo
USB Ports
AUX Input

PERFORMANCE
3.6L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!<br /><br />This used 2021 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE comes with (Auto Show staff please fill in details)<br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2021 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

67,250 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
LT True North

LT True North

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,250KM
VIN 1GNEVHKW5MJ147736

  Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 67,250 KM

