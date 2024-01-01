$37,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North stands out as a versatile and family-friendly SUV, offering a blend of robust performance, spacious comfort, and advanced technology. Its powerful V6 engine, coupled with a smooth nine-speed automatic transmission, ensures a dynamic driving experience. Inside, the Traverse provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both daily commutes and long road trips. With its array of safety features and modern connectivity options, the Traverse LT True North keeps you secure and connected on the go. The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North is designed to meet the diverse needs of today's drivers, offering reliability, comfort, and innovation in one attractive package. Whether you're navigating urban streets or exploring the great outdoors, the Traverse LT True North is ready to accompany you on every journey.
FEATURES OF THE 2021 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT TRUE NORTH
Sunroof
Leather Interior
7-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
Remote Engine Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Dual-Climate Control
Cruise Control
Power Driver & Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
Surround View Camera
Pedestrian Detection
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Collision Warning
Lane Departure Alert
Blind Spot Alert
Emergency Braking Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Rear Parking Sensor
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
8-Inch Touch-Screen
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
SiriusXM
Navigation
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth
AM/FM Stereo
USB Ports
AUX Input
PERFORMANCE
3.6L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
This used 2021 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE comes with (Auto Show staff please fill in details)
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Auto Show Sales & Finance
+ taxes & licensing
204-560-6292