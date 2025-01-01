$39,732+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier Heated & Cooled Leather | Dual Sunroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$39,732
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 103,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Dual Panel Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Rear Park Assist | HD Surround Vision | BOSE Speaker System | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start
Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2021 Chevrolet Traverse Premier. This well-maintained SUV is ready to tackle your family adventures with style and confidence.
- All-Wheel Drive capability for enhanced traction and stability
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with heated front and rear seats
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Side Blind Zone Alert
- Hands-free power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Bose premium audio system for an immersive sound experience
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to keep everyone connected
- Teen Driver technology to promote safe driving habits
Don't miss out on this exceptional Traverse Premier. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect family SUV. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Your next adventure awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
