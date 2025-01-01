Menu
Dual Panel Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Rear Park Assist | HD Surround Vision | BOSE Speaker System | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2021 Chevrolet Traverse Premier. This well-maintained SUV is ready to tackle your family adventures with style and confidence. - All-Wheel Drive capability for enhanced traction and stability - Spacious 7-passenger seating with heated front and rear seats - Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Side Blind Zone Alert - Hands-free power liftgate for easy cargo access - Bose premium audio system for an immersive sound experience - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to keep everyone connected - Teen Driver technology to promote safe driving habits

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

103,256 KM

$39,732

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$39,732

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,256KM
VIN 1GNEVKKW9MJ126921

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual Panel Sunroof | Wireless Charging | Rear Park Assist | HD Surround Vision | BOSE Speaker System | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Vehicle Start
Experience the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2021 Chevrolet Traverse Premier. This well-maintained SUV is ready to tackle your family adventures with style and confidence.

- All-Wheel Drive capability for enhanced traction and stability
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with heated front and rear seats
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Side Blind Zone Alert
- Hands-free power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Bose premium audio system for an immersive sound experience
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability to keep everyone connected
- Teen Driver technology to promote safe driving habits

Don't miss out on this exceptional Traverse Premier. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect family SUV. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Your next adventure awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Leather Steering Wheel
Electric rear window defogger
Garage door transmitter
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

liftgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
rear power
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
hands free with emblem projection
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
7" colour display w/multi-touch
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

