2021 Chevrolet Traverse

40,205 KM

Details Description Features

$51,498

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

204-837-5811

LT True North AWD | 360 Cam | NAV

LT True North AWD | 360 Cam | NAV

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

+ taxes & licensing

40,205KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8921578
  • Stock #: F4NWBX
  • VIN: 1GNEVHKW7MJ228530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,205 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Black Cherry Metallic
Key Features:
- AWD
- 7 Passenger Seating
- 360 Camera
- Backup Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Navigation System
- Power Sunroof: Dual SkyScape
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Power Front Seats
- Power Liftgate
- Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear cross traffic alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
Electric rear window defogger
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Steering column, tilt
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
LPO, All-weather floor liner, 3rd row
LPO, Integrated cargo liner
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cargo storage, bin under rear floor
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

