2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Black Cherry Metallic
Key Features:
- AWD
- 7 Passenger Seating
- 360 Camera
- Backup Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Navigation System
- Power Sunroof: Dual SkyScape
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Power Front Seats
- Power Liftgate
- Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Liftgate, rear power
Fascia, front body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding, body-colour, with turn signal indicators
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Mouldings, rocker, Black
Sunroof, Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear cross traffic alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Steering column, tilt
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
LPO, All-weather floor liner, 3rd row
LPO, Integrated cargo liner
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cargo storage, bin under rear floor
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear